GMCH Superintendent Dr. Abhijit Sarma Tests Covid-19 Positive Again

The Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) superintendent, Dr. Abhijit Sarma has tested positive for Covid-19 again on Wednesday.

Amid a surge in Covid-19 cases in Assam, the GMCH superintendent contracted the virus for the third time.

According to reports, Dr. Sarma came in contact with a patient who had tested positive on Tuesday, after which he took a test which returned positive for Covid-19.

It may be noted that the GMCH superintendent had yesterday appraised reporters on the preparedness of the hospital in dealing with another wave of the virus.