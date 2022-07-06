GMCH Superintendent Dr. Abhijit Sarma Tests Covid-19 Positive Again

The Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) superintendent, Dr. Abhijit Sarma has tested positive for Covid-19 again on Wednesday.
Amid a surge in Covid-19 cases in Assam, the GMCH superintendent contracted the virus for the third time.
According to reports, Dr. Sarma came in contact with a patient who had tested positive on Tuesday, after which he took a test which returned positive for Covid-19.
It may be noted that the GMCH superintendent had yesterday appraised reporters on the preparedness of the hospital in dealing with another wave of the virus.
Dr. Abhijit Sarma had earlier tested positive for Covid-19 for the first time in July, 2020. He again tested positive in May, 2021 and now again the GMCH superintendent has contracted the virus.
Meanwhile, Assam reported a total of 210 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours on Tuesday. The maximum number of cases was detected in the Kamrup metropolitan district at 98.
The active cases in the state has now risen to 810, however, no deaths were reported.