Assam Reports 830 Fresh Covid-19 Cases

830 fresh Covid-19 cases have been reported in Assam in the last 24 hours.

This takes the active caseload in the state to 5,243 while the positivity rate stood at 10.85 percent, according to the data published by the state National Health Mission.

The new cases today were detected out of 7,651 tests conducted in the last 24 hours. The highest cases were reported from Baksa (84), Sonitpur (71), Dibrugarh (57), Goalpara (56) and Nagaon (56).

Meanwhile two persons have succumbed to the infection on Wednesday. The two deaths have been reported from Jorhat and Nalbari districts.

On the other hand, 351 patients have cured and discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours.

The overall Covid-19 tally of Assam now stood at 7,32,492 cases, with the total recoveries touching 7,19,241. The recovery rate stood at 98.20 percent.