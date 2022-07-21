Horoscope Today, July 21: Check Tarot Readings For Your Zodiac

Hello lovely souls, I am Rj Aaliya, clairvoyant and psychic medium who will deviate you to attract abundance prosperity, love and peace for July 21. You can reach me at - 6000652920

1. ARIES (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card – 2 of Cups– Today is a great day to start any new work or project. Relationship will be filled with love and harmony. Emotionally you will be very happy and stable. New people will come to your life. Finally you will be in good position.

Angel Message – Stay happy

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 10





2. TAURUS (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot Card – 5 of swords – Avoid negative people. Don’t believe anyone blindly, before take any decision analysis everything nicely. Listen to your inner voice. Communicate clearly with everyone. Emotionally you will be little unstable.

Angel Message – Embrace the truth

Lucky Color – white

Lucky Number – 7

3. GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot Card – Wheels of fortune – Long pending issues will resolved and you will get what you deserved .You will get victory in any work you do You will get good news today.Finacially its agreat day. Emotionally you will be very stable.

Angel Message – Believe in divine

Lucky Color –Red

Lucky Number – 6

4. CANCER (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot Card – 3 Of Cups – Time to celebrate and spend some good time with family and friends. Team work will bring great results. Great day to do investment but don’t take any loan. Financially its great day.

Angel Message – Embrace the happiness.

Lucky Color – Red

Lucky Number – 7

5. LEO (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tarot Card – Page of cups – New things are on its way .Finally good time has started where all work will allege in your favor. Harmony and prosperity will be on your side. Good day for money matters.. Emotionally you will be very happy and stable.

Angel Message – Reclaim the power within

Lucky Color – Yellow

Lucky Number – 7

6. VIRGO (Aug 23 – Sept 22)

Tarot Card- 10 Of Wands – Let go past don hold on to it. Forgive and move on in life. You cannot change people or situation but you can decide how to respond in that so simply raise yourself above all negativity. Don’t invest anywhere. Financially you will drained out so be careful with your spending.

Angel Message – Stay calm

Lucky Color –Yellow

Lucky Number – 4

7. LIBRA (Sept 23 - Oct 22)

Tarot Card – The Tower - Some bad phase is about to over be ready to embrace the truth. Avoid new projects and work. Don’t fight or argue. Be humble to everyone. Financially you will be in so so position.

Angel Message – Trust your intuition.

Lucky Color – Pink

Lucky Number – 1

8. SCORPIO (Oct 23 - Nov 21)

Tarot Card- Queen Of pentacles – Today is great day, Energy is very positive and high so whatever you do it will bring happiness and abundance to you. Female counterpart of your life will bring joy to your life.

Angel Message – Be more generous today.

Lucky Color – Yellow

Lucky Number – 3

9. SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22 - Dec 21)

Tarot Card- The Empress– Today is great day. Spend some time in nature .Eat your favorite meal. Success is on the cards. New people will show up. New opportunities will come your way. Good day to buy new things. Emotionally you will be I very happy state.Financially its great day.

Angel Message – Don’t worry be happy

Lucky Color –Yellow

Lucky Number - 6

10.CAPRICORN (Dec 22 - Jan 19)

Tarot Card- Knight of wands – You have so much energy today use it very productively and you will get whatever you want. Financially you will be in very stable state. Control your anger . Be loud and clear with your communication.

Angel Message – Have faith on yourself.

Lucky Color –Yellow

Lucky Number – 7

11. AQUARIUS (Jan 20 - Feb 18)

Tarot Card – 7 Of Swords – Be careful before you trust anyone. Avoid investment. Someone may break trust but again its good because you will see the real face. Control you anger . Don’t share anything personal with anyone. Stay calm.

Angel Message – Believe in yourself.

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 8

12. PISCES (Feb 19 - March 20)



Tarot Card- Judgment – You will get what you deserve today .Financially it’s a great day. Donate something in nay religious place. Be great full to everything in life. Long pending issues will resolved.

Angel Message – Enjoy the moment.

Lucky Color – Yellow

Lucky Number – 3

Hey lovely people that’s it for today. Always remember, the universe has got your back. So just ask for it and you will receive what you desire.

