Assam: Two Nagaon Doctors Test COVID-19 Positive

Two doctors in Assam’s Nagaon have reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

The duo has been identified as Rahul Debnath and Kalpana Barua, both are spouses and doctors by profession.

According to reports, the husband-wife duo had returned from Hyderabad to Assam on Wednesday (April 6) and tested positive for COVID-19 after taking antigen tests.

Currently, both are in home isolation.

In wake of the fresh COVID-19 infections, state health minister Keshab Mahanta chaired a meeting today with members of NITI Aayog and officials of the health department.

A fresh set of guidelines related to COVID-19 is expected.

Meanwhile, India logged 6,050 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. Covid cases in the country have seen an upward trend in the past few days, with the daily fresh infections at 2,994 on April 1, 3,824 on April 2, 3,641 on April 3 and 3,038 on April 4 and 4,435 on April 5.

India's active Covid caseload currently stands at 28,303 with a daily positivity rate of 3.39 per cent.