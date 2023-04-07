Six From Arunachal Detained For Crossing Border, Barging Into Assam Resident's House

A heated situation erupted after a group of miscreants from Arunachal Pradesh illegally barged into the house of a resident in Assam’s Lakhimpur district.

According to sources, the group crossed the border with the help of Arunachal Pradesh police and forcefully barged into the residence of one Dulu Bora located at Madhupur area of the district.

It is learned that the irate group had illegally crossed the border and entered the house in search of a woman who had gone missing.

Following the incident, locals in the neighborhood reached the scene and detained the trespassers before handing them over to the police who arrived soon after.

A total of six persons were taken into custody by police, sources informed.

The detainees have been identified as Udipto Gogoi, Laagi Gaarmi, Champak Doley, Pawan Sonam, Asow Sonam, and Prem Sonam.

The police said that the reason behind the escalation will be established after questioning the detainees.

Further investigation is on.