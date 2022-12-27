Bharat Biotech's Nasal Covid-19 Vaccine iNCOVACC to Cost Rs 800

The Centre approved the cost of Bharat Biotech's nasal Covid-19 vaccine iNCOVACC, which will be used as a booster dose for those above 18 years, at Rs 800 for private hospitals and Rs 325 for the government ones.

The vaccine iNCOVACC will be rolled out in the fourth week of January.

The Union Health Ministry said that those who have taken Covishield and Covaxin could take the nasal vaccine as a heterologous booster dose.

The iNCOVACC has been approved by the Government of India and will be used as a heterologous booster dose for those above 18 years of age.

The vaccine will be available in private hospitals. The world's first intranasal vaccine iNCOVACC received both primary series and heterologous booster approval.

It is the world's first Intranasal vaccine for covid to receive approval for the primary 2-dose schedule and the heterologous booster dose.

The vaccine had earlier received approval under restricted use in an emergency situation for ages 18 and above for a primary 2-dose schedule. Phase III trials of the vaccine were conducted for safety, and immunogenicity in 3,100 subjects, at 14 trial sites across India. The CoWIN platform will also be modified in this regard.

Over the last two days, chief ministers of many states around the country have conducted high-level meetings with senior officials regarding the preparedness for Covid19 in their states.

Union Health Minister also conducted a meeting with the Indian Medical Association and other senior doctors.

(with inputs from ANI)