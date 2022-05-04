Covid-19 Cases In India Again Surpasses 3K Mark

India reported as many as 3,205 fresh cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday taking the active cases in the country to 19,505 and the overall tally to 4,30,88,118.

According to data from the Union ministry of health and family welfare, a total of 31 fatalities were also reported in the last 24 hours. With this, the cumulative death toll due to Covid-19 in India rose to 5,23,920.

Notably, 29 out of the 31 fatalities were reported from Kerala alone. The active cases count for 0.05 per cent of the total infections.

Meanwhile, with a total of 4,25,44,689 recoveries since the start of the pandemic, India’s recovery rate stood at 98.74 per cent.