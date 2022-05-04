Covid-19 Cases In India Again Surpasses 3K Mark

India reported as many as 3,205 fresh cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday taking the active cases in the country to 19,505 and the overall tally to 4,30,88,118.
According to data from the Union ministry of health and family welfare, a total of 31 fatalities were also reported in the last 24 hours. With this, the cumulative death toll due to Covid-19 in India rose to 5,23,920.
Notably, 29 out of the 31 fatalities were reported from Kerala alone. The active cases count for 0.05 per cent of the total infections.
Meanwhile, with a total of 4,25,44,689 recoveries since the start of the pandemic, India’s recovery rate stood at 98.74 per cent.
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.98 per cent while the weekly figure stood at 0.76 per cent, data from the ministry showed.
Under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive, the cumulative doses administered in the country stood at 189.48 crore.
The Union health ministry highlighted that over 70 per cent of the Covid-19 deaths occurred due to co-morbidities.
A statement on the ministry’s website read, “Our figures are being reconciled with (those of) the Indian Council of Medical Research.”