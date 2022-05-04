Assam: 2 Labourers Electrocuted In Pathsala, 1 Dies

In a tragic accident, one person was electrocuted to death, while another sustained injuries in Pathsala in the Bajali district of Assam on Wednesday.

A group of three labourers were reportedly engrossed in a pipe fitting work in the Titka village of Pathsala. Two of them came in contact with high voltage wires, leading to the death of one.

The deceased has been identified as Khargeswar Roy, aged 55 years and a resident of Katakuchi in Pathsala. He was killed on the spot after coming in contact with an 11,000 volts live wire.

Moreover, the other labourer who had been electrocuted was left grievously injured in the incident. He has been identified as Praja Das, aged 60 years and a resident of the same village.