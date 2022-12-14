Covid-19 Cases in India Not Rising Due to Hybrid Immunity, Says Health Expert

India is not reporting an increase in Covid-19 cases despite South Asian countries reporting an increase cases as a result of hybrid immunization.

This was stated by Covid-19 Working Group NTAGI Chairman N K Arora on Wednesday.

However, Dr. Arora warned that India still needs to be vigilant.

India on Wednesday saw a single-day rise of 152 Covid-19 cases with no deaths on the third consecutive day.

While talking to ANI, Dr. N K Arora, "India still needs to be vigilant. I would say that we need to maintain a complete vigil on the quality of genetic surveillance as part of INSACOG."

"We have been discussing this for three years in India but during the last three months, the cases have gradually come down and it is less than around 500-600 cases every day. Although 2,00,000 tests are being done every day and deaths are between five to 10 every day and sometimes even no deaths are reported," Dr. Arora said.

"There is an outbreak of an increase in the number of cases in several South Asian countries as well as China, Japan, and Australia. Fortunately, 97 percent of our adult population has got two doses. Most of us have got natural infections. So there is a hybrid immunization and we are not seeing any serious outcome," he added.

