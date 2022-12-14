Delhi: Acid Attack on Minor Girl, DCW Issues Notice

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) issued notice to the police on Wednesday to arrest the attackers and give strict punishment in connection to the case of acid attack on a minor girl.
Swati Maliwal, Chairperson of DCW said, “We have issued notice to Delhi Police to arrest the attackers and to give strict punishment to them. We are helping the victim and her family. But the biggest question here is why retail sale of acid isn’t banned, even after several notices.”
Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women (NCW) is taking notice of the acid attack that took place on a girl in the national capital.
It may be mentioned that a 17-year-old girl was allegedly attacked with acid by two bike-borne men in Dwarka district.
The victim is currently undergoing treatment at Safdarjung Hospital.
So far, the police have detained one person after the victim raised suspicion over two people known to her.
The police said, “The girl was with her younger sister at the time of the incident. She has raised suspicion over two persons known to them. One person has been detained and further investigation is going on.”
The victim’s father said, “My two daughters were going to school at 7.29 am, but later around 7.35 am my younger daughter returned home and told me that two boys have thrown acid on her elder sister. The accused had their face covered which can be seen in CCTV footage.”
“Her condition is not good and we are very worried. We have spoken to the police,” he added.
(with inputs from ANI)