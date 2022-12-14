Delhi: Acid Attack on Minor Girl, DCW Issues Notice

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) issued notice to the police on Wednesday to arrest the attackers and give strict punishment in connection to the case of acid attack on a minor girl.

Swati Maliwal, Chairperson of DCW said, “We have issued notice to Delhi Police to arrest the attackers and to give strict punishment to them. We are helping the victim and her family. But the biggest question here is why retail sale of acid isn’t banned, even after several notices.”

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women (NCW) is taking notice of the acid attack that took place on a girl in the national capital.

It may be mentioned that a 17-year-old girl was allegedly attacked with acid by two bike-borne men in Dwarka district.

The victim is currently undergoing treatment at Safdarjung Hospital.