COVID-19: Delhi Govt Calls For Emergency Meeting Amid Rising Cases

Amid surge in COVID-19 cases, Delhi health minister Saurabh Bhardwaj has called for an emergency meeting on Thursday afternoon.

"Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj will hold a meeting with the officers and specialist doctors associated with the health department this afternoon," officials said.

The Special Secretary, Health Department, Director of General Health Services, Nodal Officer for Oxygen and Testing and Medical Directors of several hospitals including Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) will be present in the meeting.

As many as 300 COVID-19 cases were recorded in the national capital in the last 24 hours, a bulletin issued by Delhi health department informed.

Two deaths from COVID were also reported.

According to the bulletin, the national capital currently has 806 active Covid cases, with the infection rate at 13.89 per cent. As many as 2,160 swab samples were tested over the last 24 hours, of which 300 tested positive for Covid-19.

Further, according to the release, a total of 4,07,85,433 Covid tests have been conducted so far.

It stated further that a total of 163 Covid patients recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 19,82,029

Earlier on Tuesday, the national capital recorded 214 new Covid infections.