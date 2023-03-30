Assam: Badarpur OC Reserve Closed After Firing Incident

The officer in-charge of Badarpur Police Station in Assam was Reserve Closed on Thursday following an incident of firing under the station’s jurisdiction.

As per initial reports, Badarpur Police Station OC Chandan Goswami was reserve closed with immediate effect. The order to reserve close him came following an incident of firing last night.

According to information received, Badarpur Police had resorted to blank firing while on an operation to nab a miscreant. The miscreant was identified as Ruhul Amin.

The police had gone to catch an accused based on several complaints filed against him at the Badarpur Police Station.

However, Ruhul Amin reportedly got embroiled in an altercation and went on to attack the police personnel after which they had to blank fire in a bid to bring the situation under control.

Following the incident which took place after the Taraweeh Namaz, enraged locals gheraoed the Badarpur Police Station causing tensions to flare. As a last resort, police fired a round to control the crowd.

According to further reports, the crowd also took to block the national highway connecting Assam and Tripura. After receiving information about the incident, additional superintendent of police (ASP) Partha Pratim Das reached the spot.

The ASP then accepted the demands of the enraged locals to reserve close the OC of Badarpur Police Station. Subsequently, orders from the Karimganj district superintendent of police (SP) came to reserve close the Badarpur Police Station OC Chandan Goswami.

Moreover, within the night, there was also a reshuffle announced with Dwipen Kalita appointed as the new OC of Badarpur Police Station.

Finally after assurances of the officer involved, Chandan Goswami’s reserve close order, the locals were calmed and the situation was brought under control.