COVID-19: Germany to Recognize Covaxin for Travel from June 1

German Ambassador to India and Bhutan, Walter J Lindner on Thursday said the government of the European nation will start recognizing Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin for travel purpose from June 1.

The Hyderabad-based vaccine maker confirmed this in a tweet. “Germany has approved Covaxin COVID19 vaccine. The entrants will no longer need proof of vaccination as the Federal Cabinet relaxes restrictions,” Bharat Biotech said on Twitter.

Moreover Lindner also took to Twitter to make the announcement. It said, Very happy that GER government just decided to recognize WHO-listed Covaxin for travels to GER, starting June 1! This Embassy has been pushing very actively for such decision (because of Covid-backlogs visa sections have longer waiting periods than normal, please have patience).



In November last year, the World Health Organisation recommended Emergency Use Listing (EUL) status for Covaxin.

Several countries including Australia, Japan and Canada allow pas sengers vaccinated with Covaxin into those countries.

WHO`s EUL procedure assesses the quality, safety and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines and is a prerequisite for COVAX vaccine supply. It also allows countries to expedite their own regulatory approval to import and administer COVID-19 vaccines.

"This emergency use listing expands the availability of vaccines, the most effective medical tools we have to end the pandemic," said Dr Mariangela Simao, WHO Assistant-Director General for Access to Medicines and Health Products said. The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) in April also granted an emergency use authorisation (EUA) to Covaxin for the age group of 6-12 years.