Assam: Parimal Suklabaidya Inaugurates 5 Model High Schools in Karimganj

Assam Minister for Environment and Forest, Excise and Fisheries, Parimal Suklabaidya inaugurated five TE Model High Schools in Karimganj district.

Inaugurating the Dullabcherra TE Model High School and Goombhira TE Model High Schools under Ratabari LAC, Suklabaidya said that opening of 96 model high schools in tea gardens for the tea community across the state heralds a new era in the annals of education.

While inaugurating three model high schools vis-a-vis Bubrighat TE Model High School, Pathini TE Model High School and Sefinjuribeel TE Model High School under Patharkandi LAC in the presence of MP, Kripanath Mallah, MLA, Krishnendu Paul and other dignitaries, Suklabaidya said the opening of model high schools in tea garden areas will go a long way for the upliftment of the tea community.

He said that the present government under the leadership of Chief Minister, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma has accorded top priority to the education sector so that all sections of the society can forge ahead in all spheres of life.

The Minister, who is also the Guardian Minister of Karimganj district, said the large presence of people and students in the programme exemplified their support for the BJP led Government and reaffirmed their faith in the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to strive for excellence in every field.

He urged the peoples' representatives to work for the overall development of the students of these schools.

The Minister also planted saplings in the school premises on the occasion.