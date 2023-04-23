Covid-19: India Reports Over 10,000 Fresh Cases In Last 24 Hrs

Amid a spurt in Covid-19 cases in the last few days, India on Sunday reported as many as 10,112 fresh cases of the virus in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

A notification from the health ministry informed that fresh cases took the number of active cases in the country to 67,806. The new cases of Covid-19 were detected out of 1,43,899 tests done during that period. The cumulative Covid-19 tests conducted in India rose to 92.54 crores.

Moreover, the active cases stood at 0.15 per cent. The daily positivity rate rose to 7.03 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate rose to 5.43 per cent.

Meanwhile, as many as 9,833 recoveries were also reported in India during the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries in the country since the start of the pandemic to 4,42,92,854. The recovery rate currently stands at 98.66 per cent.

On the other hand, at least 22 deaths were reported in the country due to Covid-19 related causes in the last 24 hours. This took the total death toll due to the virus in India since the start of the pandemic to 5,31,329.

A further 1,947 Covid-19 vaccine jabs were administered throughout India in the last 24 hours. This took the cumulative number of vaccine shots administered under the nationwide vaccination drive to 220.66 crores. Out of this, 95.21 crore vaccines were second doses, while another 22.87 crore jabs were that of the precautionary dose.

It may be noted that out of all Indian states, Uttar Pradesh reported the highest change in daily Covid-19 cases. Uttar Pradesh reported as many as 232 fresh cases of the virus in the last 24 hours. Odisha came in second with 229 fresh cases, while Maharashtra stood third with 197 new cases reported during that time.