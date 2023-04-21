Slight Drop in India’s Covid Tally, 11,692 Fresh Cases Reported

India witnessed a slight dip in the daily Covid-19 cases tally with a total of 11,692 infections registered in the last 24 hours.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, the country's active cases increased to 66,170 which was 65,286 on Thursday.

Moreover, 10,780 patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. The active cases now comprise 0.15 per cent of the total infections and the national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.67 percent, the ministry said.

Meanwhile, the death toll has increased to 5,31,258 with 28 deaths, which includes nine reconciled by Kerala, the data updated on Friday stated.

Under the nationwide Vaccination Drive, India has so far administered 220,66,31,979 crore Covid vaccine doses (95.21 cr second doses and 22.87 crore precautionary doses), of which 3,647 doses were administered in the last 24 hours. The total number of tests conducted in the last 24 hours is 2,29,739, the health ministry stated.

As per directions of the Prime Minister, a nationwide mock drill for the assessment of functional infrastructure was conducted and the status of the mock drill was presented to participants. Further, the expenditure of the COVID-19 vaccination programme and budget provisions for drugs and vaccine raw materials were also reviewed.