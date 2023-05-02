Covid-19: India Witnesses Declining Trend In Daily Cases

After a sudden rise in Covid-19 cases across the country, the number of positive cases over the past few days has witnessed a steady decline, the ministry said on Tuesday. The total number of active cases of Covid-19 in India stands at 44,175, official data showed. India had recorded a total of 4,282 cases on Monday and 5,874 cases on Sunday.

Meanwhile, as many as 6,379 patients recovered from the Covid-19 virus during the last 24 hours. This took the cumulative recoveries to 4,43,77,257. The recovery rate stood at 98.72 per cent.