Covid-19: India Witnesses Declining Trend In Daily Cases

India on Tuesday reported as many as 3,325 fresh cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, 957 less than the number of cases reported the previous day, according to data from the ministry of health and family welfare.
After a sudden rise in Covid-19 cases across the country, the number of positive cases over the past few days has witnessed a steady decline, the ministry said on Tuesday. The total number of active cases of Covid-19 in India stands at 44,175, official data showed. India had recorded a total of 4,282 cases on Monday and 5,874 cases on Sunday.
Meanwhile, as many as 6,379 patients recovered from the Covid-19 virus during the last 24 hours. This took the cumulative recoveries to 4,43,77,257. The recovery rate stood at 98.72 per cent.
Moreover, the daily positivity rate now stands at 2.29 per cent and the weekly positivity rate stands at 3.87 per cent. With a total of 1,45,309 tests conducted during the last 24 hours, the total number of Covid-19 tests in India stood at 92.69 crore, according to the health ministry.
Furthermore, as many as 2,180 doses of vaccines were administered in the last 24 hours, as per the ministry, which took the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered across India to 220.66 crores including 95.21 crores second doses and 22.87 crores of precautionary doses administered under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive.
Earlier, amid a sudden spike in Covid-19 cases across the nation, Dr P K Mishra, principal secretary to the Prime Minister had chaired a high-level meeting on April 20 so as to assess the situation.
The secretary of health and family welfare Rajesh Bhushan provided an overview of the global situation of the Covid-19 virus through a comprehensive presentation during the meeting.
It also gave an idea of the Genome Sequencing of different variants since January 2023 and also observed the proportion of circulating variants in India. A discussion on the status of vaccination was discussed which was followed by drug availability and infrastructure preparedness across the country, the Prime Minister’s Office stated. Rajesh Bhushan also advised the officials to maintain strict vigil on the situation of the Covid-19 virus and take all necessary action to contain the spread.