COVID-19 is a "Bioweapon" Engineered By China, Reveals Wuhan Researcher

A researcher from the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China has made some startling claims regarding the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The researcher, Chao Shao, asserted that the virus was deliberately engineered by China as a "bioweapon”. He also said that his colleagues were tasked with identifying the most effective strain for spreading among various species, including people.
During an exclusive 26-minute interview, Shao also shared an anecdote involving another researcher named Shan Chao, who allegedly admitted to being provided with four strains of coronavirus by a superior.
According to him, Shan Chao was instructed to test these strains and determine which one had the greatest potential to infect multiple species, with a particular emphasis on human infectivity.
The interview was reportedly conducted by Jennifer Zeng, a Chinese-born human rights activist and author between March and April 2020.
Shao revealed that several of his colleagues went missing during the 2019 Military World Games held in Wuhan. One of the missing researchers disclosed that they were sent to hotels accommodating athletes from different countries to "check the health or hygiene conditions.
Shao however suspected that their real purpose was to potentially spread the virus as checking hygiene conditions did not require virologists.
Further, Chao revealed that in April 2020, he was sent to Xinjiang to assess the health status of Uyghur prisoners held in the re-education camps, insinuating that he was either instructed to spread the virus or observe its effects on humans – because a virologist is need required for conducting ordinary health check ups.
Shao emphasized that there is a larger puzzle surrounding the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic and this was a just a fraction of it.