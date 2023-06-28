BREAKING: Massive Fire At Dichang Resort

A massive fire broke out at the Dichang Resort in Assam's Sonapur early on Wednesday morning which was followed by loud explosions.
As per initial reports, several LPG cylinders inside the resort exploded after the massive flames started to spread around the resort.
Soon after the fire broke out, a team of fire and emergency services reached the spot and launched a bid to douse the flames.
According to information received, the fire department officials are still struggling to bring the fire under control as the flames are still raging.
Meanwhile, the cause of the massive fire has not surfaced yet. After the flames are put out, a proper investigation will reveal the actual reason behind the fire breakout.
Moreover, damages to properties are estimated to be worth several lakhs as visuals from the scene show pandal decorations, possibly for an upcoming event, entirely gutted.
An eyewitness told Pratidin Time that the fire broke out a little after 5 am today morning. He said, "I was told that the fire broke out at around 5:15 or 5:20 today and that the Dichang Resort was badly burnt so I came rushing. I informed the authorities as soon as possible. We are feeling bad such an establishment which has also added to the local economy has been gutted. However, we thank the authorities for their quick response. There is nothing more they could have done. In the meanwhile, as you can see the damages are huge."
It may be noted that a major fire broke out in Guwahati’s Maligaon on Tuesday which gutted as many as five business establishments. According to the reports, the fire that broke out the night before at Goshala Bazar in Maligaon, engulfed five shops.
Local police and a team of fire department officials reached the site soon. After a prolonged struggle, they were able to bring the raging flames under control.
According to officials, it took around two hours to bring the fire under control. Meanwhile, it is yet to be ascertained as to how the fire began. The incident took place at around 1 am the night before.