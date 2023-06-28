BREAKING: Massive Fire At Dichang Resort

An eyewitness told Pratidin Time that the fire broke out a little after 5 am today morning. He said, "I was told that the fire broke out at around 5:15 or 5:20 today and that the Dichang Resort was badly burnt so I came rushing. I informed the authorities as soon as possible. We are feeling bad such an establishment which has also added to the local economy has been gutted. However, we thank the authorities for their quick response. There is nothing more they could have done. In the meanwhile, as you can see the damages are huge."