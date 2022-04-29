COVID-19: Mizoram’s Positivity Rate Increased by 10% In a Single Day

Mizoram reported 99 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, 14 more than the previous day, taking the state's tally to 2,27,336, a health official said.

The COVID-19 death toll remained at 696 as no new fatality was reported since Thursday, the official said.



The single-day positivity rate increased to 10 per cent from 7.49 per cent the previous day, as the fresh cases were detected from 990 samples tested, he said.



Mizoram currently has 744 active COVID-19 cases, while 2,25,896 people have recovered from the infection so far, including 85 people on Thursday, he said as reported by PTI.



The COVID-19 recovery rate now is 99.36 per cent and the death rate is 0.30 per cent.



According to state Immunisation officer Lalmuanawma Jongte, over 8.47 lakh people have been inoculated till Thursday.

