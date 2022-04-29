Sivasagar Police Raid Dump Yard, Seize Stolen ONGC Equipment

A large quantity of stolen equipment belonging to the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) was seized by Sivasagar police on Thursday.

As per reports, the equipment were stolen by miscreants from the ONGC Nazira office in Sivasagar.

The equipment include a number of drilling pipes and a hydraulic packer machine.

Acting on specific information, a team of police led by Nazira sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) raided a dump yard and seized the stolen equipment.

The dump yard belongs to a person named Hamidur Rahman.

Moreover, the ONGC Nazira office had earlier reported the matter to the police, after which an operation was launched.

