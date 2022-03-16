COVID-19 Pandemic Might Return Again: CM Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday hinted that COVID-19 pandemic might come back again. He said that no one knows how and when the pandemic could come back.

Launching the COVID-19 vaccination for children between 12-14 years at Rukminigaon Balika Vidyalaya, CM Sarma said that the pandemic has taken away many lives. “We remain economically backward due to the pandemic. The coronavirus pandemic has affected our lives.”

He further stated that new cases have emerged in China in the last few days and therefore one should be very careful as no one knows how and when the pandemic return back.

He, therefore, asked the people to get vaccinated. “We are doubtful that it might return again so urge every people to get vaccinated. The vaccination process has been continued across the country,” he added.

The chief minister further stated that the vaccination process has been continued in the country under the supervision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He further informed that 4.35 crore people have been vaccinated in Assam and now the government aims to vaccinate the children.

“There is no side effect of the vaccine and one should take the vaccine after having the breakfast and they need to take rest for sometime after they get vaccinated. The teachers across the state should ensure that no children should take the vaccine doses without having the breakfast,’ the chief minister said.

He also requested the parents to get their children vaccinated for safety.

