Covid-19 Positivity Rate Jumps To 14.24% In Mizoram

The daily positivity rate of Covid-19 infections in Mizoram jumped to 14.24 per cent after the northeastern state reported 50 fresh cases of the virus on Friday.

According to a health department official, the daily cases recorded were five fewer than yesterday’s tally. The total Covid-19 cases in the state rose to 2,27,899.

Meanwhile, the death toll in Mizoram due to Covid-19 stood at 697 as no new fatalities were recorded since May 3.

It may be noted that the daily positivity rose from yesterday’s 12 per cent with the new cases being detected out of 351 tests conducted, according to the official.

The active Covid-19 cases in Mizoram stand at 219 at the moment.