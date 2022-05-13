Covid-19 Positivity Rate Jumps To 14.24% In Mizoram

The daily positivity rate of Covid-19 infections in Mizoram jumped to 14.24 per cent after the northeastern state reported 50 fresh cases of the virus on Friday.
According to a health department official, the daily cases recorded were five fewer than yesterday’s tally. The total Covid-19 cases in the state rose to 2,27,899.
Meanwhile, the death toll in Mizoram due to Covid-19 stood at 697 as no new fatalities were recorded since May 3.
It may be noted that the daily positivity rose from yesterday’s 12 per cent with the new cases being detected out of 351 tests conducted, according to the official.
The active Covid-19 cases in Mizoram stand at 219 at the moment.
Moreover, as many as 40 people recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 2,26,983. The recovery rate stood at 99.59 per cent.
The official further informed that as many as 19.26 samples have been tested for Covid-19 in Mizoram so far.
In addition, over 8.53 lakh people have been administered with the Covid-19 vaccine in Mizoram till Thursday out of whom 6.93 lakh people have been given both the doses of the vaccine, informed Lalmuanawma Jongte, the official in-charge of immunization in the state.
Jongte added that at least 42,935 people got the precautionary dose of the vaccine as well.