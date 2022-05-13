North Korea Reports 6 Deaths After Announcing 1st Case of Covid-19

At least 6 persons were confirmed dead on Friday and over 3,50,000 people were infected with a fever that spread explosively in North Korea which had a day ago announced its first case of COVID-19.

One of the six people who died after showing fever symptoms contracted the omicron variant of COVID-19, KCNA reported.