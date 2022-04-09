COVID Vaccine Booster Dose for All Adults from Tomorrow

The Ministry of Health announced that the COVID vaccine booster dose will be made available to 18 plus population at private vaccination centres.

Earlier booster dose was allowed for frontline, healthcare workers and those above 60 years of age with preconditions.

The booster dose administration to 18 plus population through private vaccination centres would start from Sunday (April 10). All those who are more than 18 years of age and have completed 9 months after the administration of second dose would be eligible for precaution dose. This facility would be available in all private vaccination centres.

So far, about 96 per cent of all 15 plus population in the country have received at least one Covid vaccine dose while about 83 per cent of 15 plus population has received both the doses.

More than 2.4 crore precaution doses have also been administered to healthcare workers, frontline workers and 60 plus population group, the health ministry said.

45 per cent of 12 to 14 years age group has also received the first dose.

The ongoing free vaccination programme through government vaccination centres for first and second dose to the eligible population as well as precaution dose to healthcare workers, frontline workers and 60 plus population would continue and would be accelerated, the ministry said, adding that 83 per cent of 15 plus population has received both the doses.

India’s vaccination coverage has exceeded 185.38 crore through 2,23,73,869 sessions, the data updated till 7 am today said.

The vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 2.11 crore adolescents have been administered with the first dose of Covid vaccine.

