Ranbir Kapoor and Ali Bhatt’s Wedding Date Out, Here are the details

The much talked-about Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding date is now confirmed. The couple will tie the knot on April 14, revealed Alia’s uncle Robin Bhatt.

Robin Bhatt said that the wedding date has been set for April 14 and that the actress will have her mehendi ceremony on April 13.

Uncle Robin Bhatt said that the couple's wedding would be a four-day affair. He also added that the shaadi and mehendi will take place on April 14 and 13, respectively. In an intimate ceremony in RK's Bandra home, Vastu, the pair will exchange vows.

Mahesh Bhatt's brother, Robin Bhatt, is a writer. He confirmed the wedding dates to India Today.

Meanwhile, during a press conference on Friday, Neetu Kapoor revealed that her family has been hearing about wedding rumours for the past two years. She stated that she had no idea when it would happen and that she hoped it would happen soon.

Also Read: Assam and other NE states make Hindi compulsory

When asked about Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor as a couple on the eve of marriage, Neetu Singh, who starred in Amar Akbar Anthony, told Indian Express, “I just love both of them and they are amazing human beings. They complement each other really well, and they are amazing together. I am really hoping everything goes well.”

The wedding guests list includes Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Akansha Ranjan, Anushka Ranjan, Rohit Dhawan, Varun Dhawan, Zoya Akhtar, and numerous Bollywood superstars among the other guests according to India Today's sources.

Alia and Ranbir will spend their honeymoon in South Africa. According to a source close to the couple, "Ranbir and Alia have decided to honeymoon in South Africa. After celebrating the New Year abroad, the couple has planned to take a safari in Africa again."

Alia Bhatt will head to the United States after the wedding to film her Hollywood debut, Heart Of Stone. Ranbir, on the other hand, will begin filming with Rashmika Mandanna for Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal.

Ranbir and Alia will soon be husband and wife after five years of dating.

Also Read: Oscars Ban Will Smith for a Decade Over Slapping Chris Rock on Stage