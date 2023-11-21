Covid Vaccine Not Responsible for Unexplained Sudden Death Among Young Adults: ICMR

A comprehensive study by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) claimed that Covid-19 vaccination is not responsible for the unexplained sudden death among young adults, sources said.
The ICMR stressed that such deaths could be reduced by administering at least one dose of the vaccine.
The study titled ‘Factors associated with sudden deaths among adults aged 18-45 years in India -- a multicentric matched case-control study’ was completed earlier this month and is yet to be released, official sources said.
The study came amid reports of sudden deaths of young adults including popular Malayalam TV actor Dr Priya after suffering from a sudden cardiac arrest. Researchers conducted the study in response to concerns about the potential connection between sudden deaths among healthy adults in India and either Covid-19 or the vaccine for the disease.
Furthermore, the study referred to certain factors that may cause an increase in the risk of sudden deaths.
The history of severe Covid-19 infection, binge drinking, and use of recreational drugs or substances are responsible for deaths within 48 hours, among the causes.