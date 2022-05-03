Covovax Vaccine Now Available for Children in India

Serum Institute of India’s (SII) Covid-19 vaccine Covovax is now available in India for children aged between 12 to 17 years.
This was stated by SII CEO Adar Poonawalla on Tuesday. Children can get vaccinated at private centres with a provision for it being made on the CoWIN portal, official sources said on Monday.
Taking to twitter, Poonawalla said, “Covovax (Novavax), is now available for children in India. This is the only vaccine manufactured in India that is also sold in Europe and has an efficacy of 90 per cent. This is in line with @narendramodi Ji's vision of providing yet another vaccine to protect our children.”
Last week, the National Immunization Technical Advisory Group (NITAG) approved the SII's Covovax vaccine for the age group 12-17.
However, the Drugs Controller General of India's (DCGI) subject expert committee has sought more data from the Pune-based institute on the Covovax vaccine for the age group of 7-12 years.
Also Read: SIA Files Chargesheet against 3 Hizbul Terrorists