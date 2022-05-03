Covovax Vaccine Now Available for Children in India

Serum Institute of India’s (SII) Covid-19 vaccine Covovax is now available in India for children aged between 12 to 17 years.

This was stated by SII CEO Adar Poonawalla on Tuesday. Children can get vaccinated at private centres with a provision for it being made on the CoWIN portal, official sources said on Monday.

Taking to twitter, Poonawalla said, “Covovax (Novavax), is now available for children in India. This is the only vaccine manufactured in India that is also sold in Europe and has an efficacy of 90 per cent. This is in line with @narendramodi Ji's vision of providing yet another vaccine to protect our children.”