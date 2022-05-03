SIA Files Chargesheet against 3 Hizbul Terrorists

The Jammu and Kashmir State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Monday filed a chargesheet against three Hizb-ul-Mujahideen terrorists, including two operating from Pakistan.

The SIA filed the chargesheet in a special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court against Asif Shabir Naik, Shabir Hussain Naik, and Safdar Hussain.

The charge sheets have been filed against the trio for coordinating terrorist and secessionist activities in Jammu and Kashmir.

The charge sheet has been filed in a case registered on November 7 last year and investigation was conducted over the last about six months, officials said.

Taking to twitter, the Jammu and Kashmir Police said, “State investigation Agency (SIA) has filed chargesheet against three Hizb-Ul-Mujahideen terrorists Asif Shabir Naik of Kashtigarh,Doda,his father Shabir Hussain Naik @ Khalid Shabir son of Gh.Mohd Naik who is currently operating from Pakistan & Safdar Hussain @ Ehsan of village Marmat of Doda who too is based in Pakistan. The investigating agency submitted the chargesheet against the three accused before the TADA/POTA/NIA Special Court in Jammu.”

This assumes importance in the context of the government’s strategy to identify Jammu and Kashmir residents who are hiding in Pakistan and coordinating terrorist and secessionist activities behind the scene from across the border, the officials said.

