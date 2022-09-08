Daily Cases Rise As India Reports 6,395 Fresh Covid-19 Infections

India on Thursday reported 6,395 fresh cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) informed, taking the country’s active caseload down to 50,342.

The new cases were detected from a total of 3,25,602 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative count to 88.83 crores.

Meanwhile, India’s cumulative death toll due to Covid-19 rose to 5,28,090.

Moreover, 6,614 recoveries from Covid-19 in India were recorded in the last 24 hours taking the total recoveries to 4,39,00,204.