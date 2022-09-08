Guwahati: Fake GMCH Doctor Who Forged ID Card, Held

Police in Guwahati on Thursday busted a fake doctor practicing at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) and apprehended him.

Officials informed that the arrested individual had forged an identity card of GMCH and added his details to it to practice as a doctor at the hospital.

According to reports, he had even forged official documents in the name of Dr. Pranabjyoti Das along with a fake ID card to assume a false identity.

The scheming doctor was caught by the GMCH hospital authorities and was then handed over to the police.

According to the forged identification documents, he was listed as an assistant professor at the institute.