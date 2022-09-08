Guwahati: Fake GMCH Doctor Who Forged ID Card, Held

Police in Guwahati on Thursday busted a fake doctor practicing at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) and apprehended him.
Officials informed that the arrested individual had forged an identity card of GMCH and added his details to it to practice as a doctor at the hospital.
According to reports, he had even forged official documents in the name of Dr. Pranabjyoti Das along with a fake ID card to assume a false identity.
The scheming doctor was caught by the GMCH hospital authorities and was then handed over to the police.
According to the forged identification documents, he was listed as an assistant professor at the institute.
Meanwhile, he was caught red-handed while he was attending to some patients at a ward in the hospital, reports stated.
Hospital authorities informed that the forged ID card mentioned that it had been issued in 2015 and he belonged to the neurosurgery department.
The official signature on the ID card also did not belong to any top issuing officials of GMCH, they added.
Authorities further informed that the arrested accused had in the past mentioned that he worked at the premier All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).
The relative of a patient, finding the accused attending him, approached him to smell alcohol on him arising suspicions. He later complained to authorities after which the matter came to light.