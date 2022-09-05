Daily Covid-19 Cases Down To Just Under 6K, Active Cases At 0.12%

India on Monday reported 5,910 fresh cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) informed, taking the country’s active caseload down to 53,974.

The new cases were detected from a total of 2,27,313tests conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative count to 88.73 crores.

Meanwhile, India’s cumulative death toll due to Covid-19 rose to 5,28,007.

Moreover, 7,034 recoveries from Covid-19 in India were recorded in the last 24 hours taking the total recoveries to 4,38,80,464.