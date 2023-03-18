Daily Covid-19 Cases Tally in India Crosses 800 After 126 Days

The tally of daily Covid-19 cases in India has crossed 800 in the last 24 hours.

This is India's highest single-day tally of Covid-19 cases recorded in last 126 days. On the other hand, the number of active cases climbed to 5,389, according to the Union health ministry data.

With 843 fresh infections, the country's caseload increased to 4.46 crore (44,694,349). The death toll rose to 530,799 with four fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

While Jharkhand and Maharashtra reported one death each, two were reconciled by Kerala.

At 5,839, the active cases now comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections. The national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.80 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 44,158,161 and the case fatality rate stands at 1.19 per cent.

According to the health ministry's website, 220.64 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered under the nationwide vaccination drive.

On the other hand, the Centre has written to six states saying they should focus on controlling the sudden increase in the viral infection. The Union Health Secretary on Wednesday wrote to Maharashtra, Gujarat, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka asking them to stress on testing, treating, tracking and vaccination.

In its letter to the six states, the health ministry said there are a few states which are reporting a higher number of cases indicating possible localized spread of infection and there is a need to follow a risk assessment-based approach to prevent and contain the infection, without losing the gains made so far in the fight against the pandemic.