Delhi Reports First Case of JN.1 Sub-Variant of Covid-19

Bharadwaj informed that out of the three samples sent for genome sequencing, one was identified as JN.1, while the remaining two were of the Omicron variant.

He clarified that JN.1 is a sub-variant of Omicron and tends to cause mild infections. This particular sub-variant has been observed to be spreading in South India. The minister emphasized that there is no need for panic as it results in mild sickness.