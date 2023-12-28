Delhi Reports First Case of JN.1 Sub-Variant of Covid-19

Delhi recorded its first case of the Covid-19 sub-variant JN.1 on Wednesday, as confirmed by Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj.
Bharadwaj informed that out of the three samples sent for genome sequencing, one was identified as JN.1, while the remaining two were of the Omicron variant.
He clarified that JN.1 is a sub-variant of Omicron and tends to cause mild infections. This particular sub-variant has been observed to be spreading in South India. The minister emphasized that there is no need for panic as it results in mild sickness.
As of December 26, the total reported cases of the JN.1 COVID variant in the country reached 109, according to health ministry.
A government official in Delhi informed PTI that a 28-year-old patient with co-morbidities, who had been referred to a private hospital, passed away, with Covid not being the primary cause. The official mentioned that the patient was not from Delhi and had multiple co-morbidities. The discovery of Covid was incidental, and the patient's sample has been sent for genome sequencing, with the report awaited.
Several samples were sent for genome sequencing, and one of them tested positive for the JN.1 variant, the official added.
The latest update from health ministry sources informed PTI that India reported 40 new cases of the JN.1 sub-variant, bringing the total to 109 as of December 26. Among these cases, 36 were detected in Gujarat, 34 in Karnataka, 14 in Goa, nine in Maharashtra, six in Kerala, four each in Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu, and two in Telangana. The majority of patients are currently in home isolation.
The JN.1 variant, identified as BA.2.86.1.1, emerged in August 2023 in Luxembourg and is considered a descendant of the BA.2.86 lineage (Pirola) of SARS COV2.