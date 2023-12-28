Actor, DMDK Chief 'Captain' Vijayakanth Passes Away; Was COVID Positive

Vijayakanth, the founder of the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK), affectionately known as 'Captain,' passed away at a private hospital in Chennai at the age of 71 following an extended period of illness.
The MIOT International Hospital's initial medical bulletin, released early on Thursday, disclosed that Vijayakanth had tested positive for Covid-19 and was receiving ventilator support. A subsequent bulletin from the hospital later confirmed his demise.
Having been admitted to a private hospital in November, Vijayakanth was discharged after nearly three weeks of treatment. On December 14, the actor-turned-politician made his first public appearance since his discharge to participate in the executive and general council meeting of the DMDK. During the meeting, his wife, Premalatha Vijayakanth, was announced as the party's new general secretary.
Vijayakanth, renowned for his dynamic action sequences and impassioned dialogues, was born as Vijayaraj on August 25, 1952, in Madurai. He entered the film industry with 'Iniikum Ilamai' in 1979 and went on to feature in popular films such as Senthoora Poove, Pulan Visaranai, Chatriyan, Captain Prabhakaran, Chinna Gounder, Sethupathi IPS, Honest Raj, Vanathai Pola, and Ramana. Additionally, Vijayakanth served as the head of the actors' association called Nadigar Sangam.
In 2005, he ventured into politics by establishing his own political party and emerged victorious from the Virudhachalam constituency in the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls the following year. In the 2011 Assembly elections, Vijayakanth formed an alliance with AIADMK, securing 29 seats and relegating the DMK to a distant third position, thereby becoming the primary opposition party in the state.
However, subsequent electoral defeats and a decline in vote share, coupled with Vijayakanth's health setbacks, led to his party's diminishing presence and his withdrawal from public events.