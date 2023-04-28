Fresh Covid-19 Death Reported in Meghalaya’s West Garo Hills

One fresh Covid-19 death has been reported in Meghalaya’s West Garo Hills on Friday. According to reports, a 41-year-old man with symptoms of the infection died at the Holy Cross Hospital in Tura. This is reportedly the first Covid death after a gap of almost two years in the state.
The deceased hailed from the New Bhaitbari area of the plain belt in West Garo Hills. He was admitted to the hospital five days ago and died at the hospital during treatment on Thursday, sources said. The deceased had reported symptoms of COVID-19 and was brought to the hospital after his health condition deteriorated.
Meanwhile, state Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh while addressing media persons said that the State government does not have any plan to impose restrictions as of now, but it has asked citizens to follow all COVID protocols. She also said that following the recent death due to coronavirus infection, the health department has decided the immediate implementation of all precautionary measures. According to Lyngdoh, another meeting will be held next week in the presence of the Chief minister to discuss about the vaccination of people in the state.