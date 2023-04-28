Fresh Covid-19 Death Reported in Meghalaya’s West Garo Hills

Meanwhile, state Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh while addressing media persons said that the State government does not have any plan to impose restrictions as of now, but it has asked citizens to follow all COVID protocols. She also said that following the recent death due to coronavirus infection, the health department has decided the immediate implementation of all precautionary measures. According to Lyngdoh, another meeting will be held next week in the presence of the Chief minister to discuss about the vaccination of people in the state.