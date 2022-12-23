Govt To Conduct Nationwide Mock Drill To Check Covid-19 Preparedness

A mock drill to test Covid emergency preparedness would be conducted in hospitals across the country on Tuesday, 27th December.

"A mock drill for an emergency response to deal with Covid 9 cases will be conducted at hospitals across the country on Tuesday, 27th December, the Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya will also be participating in the Mock drill," official sources to ANI

The mock drill is being conducted amid fear of a Covid surge in the country in the wake of a spurt of Covid cases reported in China and other countries. The Union Ministry in India has started taking several proactive steps in this direction.

The Union Ministry of Health advised States on December 20 to significantly increase genome sequencing. A high-level meeting was also chaired by Union Health Minister on December 21 to review the COVID-19 situation & preparedness of the public health system for surveillance, containment & management of COVID-19.