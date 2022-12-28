Himachal CM Reviews State's Preparedness For Covid-19

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu directed the health department officials to keep a strict vigil on the number of COVID cases in the State.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to keep the state machinery ready to meet any possible surge in COVID-19 cases.

The Chief Minister was presiding over a meeting of Health Officers to review the COVID situation in the State. He said that the strengthening of genome sequencing of positive case samples must also be ensured. He said that a special vigil must be kept to persuade the visitors to adopt COVID-appropriate behaviour during their stay in the State.