India Reports 227 Fresh COVID Cases in Last 24 Hours

India has recorded 227 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This was informed by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Sunday.

India's total COVID-19 vaccination coverage stands at 220.05 crores. 95.12 crore second doses and 22.36 crore precaution doses have been administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive. India administered 1,11,304 doses in the last 24 hours.

India's active caseload currently stands at 3,424, which accounts for 0.01 per cent of the total cases.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate stood at 98.8 per cent, the Health Ministry said.

A total of 198 patients recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) was recorded at 4,41,42,989 on Sunday.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.18 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate is 0.14 per cent.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 1,29,159 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 90.99 crores of cumulative tests, said, officials.