Severe Punishment Should Be Given To NRC Anomalies Accused: AASU Chief

The chief of All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) Samujjal Bhattacharjya on Sunday questioned the delay in handing out punishments to those named in the anomalies relating to the updating process of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam.

This comes after glaring discrepancies were pointed out by a report submitted by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) in the Assam Assembly on Saturday.

The AASU chief said, “There should no further delay in dishing out punishments to the accused. Severe and exemplary punishment should be given to them.”

Bhattacharjya said, “Corruption at this level cannot be tolerated. Due to gross negligence of the Supreme Court’s directives, errors cropped up in the NRC compilation.”

Talking about the NRC in Assam, he went on to demand for an error free final draft to rid the state off illegal Bangladeshi immigrants.

Speaking further about the CAG report, Bhattacharjya said, “CAG report shows manipulation of NRC. The Central Government and the Government of Assam should apply to the Supreme Court for review of the matter.”

“Whoever is associated with the massive discrepancies in whatever capacity should be punished,” added the AASU chief.

It may be noted that a CAG report submitted to the Assam Assembly during the ongoing session highlighted massive anomalies in the process of updating the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam.