India Logs 11,539 Fresh Covid-19 Cases

India reported 11,539 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 4,43,39,429, while the number of active cases came down to 99,879.

With 34 fresh fatalities, the toll due to Covid-19 climbed to 5,27,332, as per the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The active cases comprise 0.23 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate stands at 98.59 percent, the ministry said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 3.75 percent and the weekly positivity rate at 3.88 percent. The case fatality rate now stands at 1.19 percent.

The number of people who have recovered from the disease surged to 4,37,12,218.

India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 209.67 crores as per provisional reports till 7 am on Sunday. This has been achieved through 2,79,10,768 sessions.

Covid-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on March 16, 2022. So far, more than 3.99 Cr adolescents have been administered with the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine. Similarly, the precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from April 10, 2022 onwards.