Assam: 2 Suspected Jihadis Arrested in Goalpara

Continuing the drive against jihadis, the Assam Police arrested two more suspected jihadis linked with the Al-Qaeda Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) and Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) in Goalpara district on Saturday.

According to sources, the two suspects, identified as Abdus Sobahan and Jalal Uddin, were living under the guise of Imam of Tinkoniapara Mosque and Tilapara Mosque.

A Bangladeshi flag was also seized from their possession.

Speaking to the media in regard to the incident, SP VV Rakesh Reddy said, “They had given logistic support and shelter to Jihadi terrorists who came from Bangladesh. They have confessed to being members of AQIS, of recruiting sleeper cells in the district.”

He further said, “They have direct connection with Barpeta and Morigaon modules of AQIS and ABT. A lot of incriminating material related to Al-Qaeda, Jihadi elements, posters and other documents were seized along with mobile phones, SIM cards and ID cards from house searches.”

Earlier on August 4, addressing a press conference, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswas Sarma said that the state has become a hotbed of Jihadis activities having link with the Bangladesh-based terror outfit.