India Logs 12,608 Fresh Covid-19 Cases

India reported 12,608 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday.

This takes the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 4,42,98,864, while the active cases declined to 1,01,343, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

With 72 new fatalities, the death toll climbed to 5,27,206. The overall fatality rate stands at 1.19 per cent.

The active cases comprised 0.23 per cent of the total infections, as the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.58 per cent.

The daily positivity rate stood at 3.48 per cent and weekly at 4.20 per cent.

Meanwhile, the number of people who have been discharged have reached 4,36,70,315.

On the other hand, India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 208.95 crores as per provisional reports till 7 am on Thursday. This has been achieved through 2,77,65,601 sessions.

Covid-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.98 crores adolescents have been administered with the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine. Similarly, the precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from April 10, 2022 onwards.