India Logs 16,167 New Covid-19 Cases in Last 24 hours

India logged 16,167 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

This takes India’s Covid-19 tally to 4,41,61,899, while the active cases have increased to 1,35,510, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data updated on Sunday.

The death toll has climbed to 5,26,730 while 15,549 people recovered in the last 24 hours.

The active cases comprise 0.31 per cent of the total infections, while the national recovery rate was recorded at 98.50 per cent, the ministry said.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 87,81,88,162 samples have been tested up to August 7 for Covid-19. Of these 2,63,419 samples were tested on Sunday.

India's Covid-19 tally went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.