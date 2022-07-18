India Logs 16,935 Fresh Covid-19 Cases in Last 24 Hours

India registered a slight dip in the number of Covid-19 cases as 16,935 new infections were recorded on Monday.

With this, the total number of cases has gone up to 4,37,67,534 including 1,44,264 active cases, according to the data updated by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The active cases account for 0.33 per cent of the total cases.

Meanwhile, 51 covid fatalities were reported in the country in the last 24 hours. The death toll has now risen to 5,25,760.

The recovery rate is currently at 98.47 per cent as 16,069 fresh recoveries were logged in the last 24 hours thereby taking the total recoveries to 4,30,97,510.

The health ministry informed that 2,61,470 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours wherein a daily positivity rate of 6.48 per cent was recorded.