Two Held With Opium Worth Rs 1.4 Cr at Guwahati Railway Station

A huge quantity of opium weighing over 2kgs was seized at Guwahati railway station on Monday.

Two persons were arrested in connection to the seizure. They have been identified as Abhyas Kumar and Sumal Kumar.

The duo was apprehended when they were en-route Bihar from Dimapur on a train, police informed.

The approximate cost of recovered opium is said to be Rs 1.4 crore.

Currently, both of them are being interrogated to unearth further linkages.

Recently, a large amount of opium worth Rs 10 crore was seized from a truck in Manipur’s Imphal West district.

Upon searching, a total of 138 packets of suspected opium packets were found weighing approximately 136.03 kgs. The opium’s estimated cost is said to be Rs 10 crore in the international market.