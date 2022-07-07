India Logs 18,930 New Covid-19 Cases

India recorded 18,930 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the active cases tally to 1,19,457.

With 35 new deaths, the total death toll in the country has climbed to 5,25,305, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Thursday.

Meanwhile, as many as 14,650 patients recovered from the infection.

The active cases comprise 0.26 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.53 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 4,245 cases has been recorded in the active caseload in the last 24 hours.

A total of 86.53 crore tests have been conducted so far with 4,38,005 tests conducted in the last 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.32 per cent while the weekly positivity rate stood at 3.86 per cent.



The Union health ministry on Wednesday reduced the gap between the second dose and the precaution third dose of the Covid-19 vaccine from nine months to six months.