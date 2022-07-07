Assam: Engineering Student Drowns in Gaurang River

A youth drowned in the Gaurang River in Kokrajhar district of Assam on Wednesday evening.

The boy has been identified as Antariksha Sharma. He was a second semester student of chemical engineering department of the Bineswar Brahma Engineering College (BBEC) in Kokrajhar.

According to locals, Antariksha had gone to take bath at the Gaurang River along with a few friends on Wednesday after which he was swept away by the strong currents of the river water and went missing.

Antariksha was a resident of Mirza in Kamrup Rural district.

Meanwhile, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) along with the district police force is carrying out extensive search operations to recover the body. However, there is no trace of the body so far.