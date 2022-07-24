India Logs 20,279 Covid-19 Cases in Last 24 Hours

India records 20,279 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

With this the country’s active cases tally has risen to 1,52,200, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) data updated on Sunday.

On the other hand, with 36 new fatalities, the death toll due to the pandemic has climbed to 5,26,033.

The active cases comprise 0.35 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-199 recovery rate was recorded at 98.45 per cent, the ministry said.

The latest daily caseload is over 1,100 cases less than the corresponding figures in the last 24 hours. A total of 383,657 samples were tested on Friday, of which 20,279 tested positive.

In the last 24 hours, more than 2.8 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines were administered, which took the nationwide vaccination coverage close to 2.02 billion, of which 929.4 million are second doses and 71.8 million are precautionary or booster shots.