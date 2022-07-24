Neeraj Chopra Clinches Silver at World Athletics Championships

Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra scripted history again on Sunday by winning the silver medal in the men's javelin throw final at the prestigious World Athletics Championships held in Eugene.

Neeraj recorded a distance of 88.13m in his fourth-attempt throw and secured the second position.

He started the proceedings with a foul throw, which was followed by 82.39m and 86.37m. It was finally in the fourth attempt when he recorded the distance of 88.13m, which put him in contention for the silver medal.

The last two attempts by Neeraj went foul throws, and thus, he ended up in the second position. The first position was held by defending champion Anderson Peters of Grenada, who recorded a distance of 90.54m.

Neeraj also became India's first ever track and field athlete to take the silver medal in the World Championships, and the second Indian after Anju Bobby George to win a medal at the World Championships.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to twitter to congratulate Neeraj Chopra for winning the historic silver medal. He wrote, “A great accomplishment by one of our most distinguished athletes! Congratulations to @Neeraj_chopra1 on winning a historic Silver medal at the #WorldChampionships. This is a special moment for Indian sports. Best wishes to Neeraj for his upcoming endeavours.”